Insider Selling: Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) CFO Sells 15,915 Shares of Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 15,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,035,589.05.

PFG stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

