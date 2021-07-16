Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75.

Shares of Quantum stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,045. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Quantum by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,156,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quantum by 1,748.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after buying an additional 1,795,895 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,778,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quantum by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after buying an additional 1,106,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quantum by 643.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 626,099 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.