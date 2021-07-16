Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO Sells 65,560 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO James J. Lerner sold 65,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $419,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QMCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 357,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,045. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.24.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

