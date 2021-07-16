Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00.

Shares of RMD traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.24. 10,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,642. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.88. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in ResMed by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2,284.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

