Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Insider Sells 5,634,153 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 5,634,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $507,862,551.42.

NASDAQ STX traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $84.01. 136,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $749,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $2,424,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

