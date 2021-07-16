Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Chairman Sells 31,666 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,585,199.96.

Shares of SGEN opened at $143.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.55. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Seagen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

