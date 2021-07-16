Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Treasurer Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $820,690.00.

SEIC stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.54. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 68.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $97,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.