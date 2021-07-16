Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. 154,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.23 million and a PE ratio of -9.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on STTK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

