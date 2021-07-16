Insider Selling: S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director James Thomas Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00.

James Thomas Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.66.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 89.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 41.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.