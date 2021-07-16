Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells 2,925 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $229,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RGR traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.48. 122,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,313. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 67.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

RGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

