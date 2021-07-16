Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Thomas H. Werner sold 3,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,360.00.

SunPower stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,597,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SunPower by 684.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.