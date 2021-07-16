Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Thomas H. Werner sold 3,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,360.00.
SunPower stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,597,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $57.52.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.
