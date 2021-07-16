Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,783.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GBX stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 472,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 160.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

