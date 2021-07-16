Insider Selling: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Insider Sells 105,852 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) insider Robert A. Rucker sold 105,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $746,256.60.

OTCMKTS:TTSH opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.90 million, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

