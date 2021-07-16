Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 4,900 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VICR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,642. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $109.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.52.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Analog Century Management LP increased its holdings in Vicor by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 278.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $1,659,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

