Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Yext by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yext by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

