Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells 1,354 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.85. 1,054,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

