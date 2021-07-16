Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $4,289,200.00.

ZI opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.99. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $65,407,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,206,000 after buying an additional 1,152,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

