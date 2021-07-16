Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells 254,906 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $13,777,669.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,181,657.12.

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $1,589,460.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $2,618,514.12.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $9,014,604.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $12,640,000.00.

ZI stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. 1,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,929. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

