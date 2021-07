Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.26). Inspired Energy shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25), with a volume of 13,057,339 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £187.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

In other Inspired Energy news, insider Sangita Shah bought 128,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

About Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

