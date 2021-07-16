Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP James F. Petelle Sells 6,505 Shares

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP James F. Petelle sold 6,505 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $251,353.20.

IIIN traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $32.94. 82,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,457. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $637.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Insteel Industries by 92.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the first quarter valued at $456,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

