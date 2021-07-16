Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Down 67.6% in June

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INBP remained flat at $$1.07 on Friday. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,626. Integrated BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of -0.07.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 68.96% and a net margin of 9.01%.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.