Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $57.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $57.00 price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,243,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,519,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intel by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 542,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,850 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 121.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.