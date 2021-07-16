Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 277,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 21,213,308 shares.The stock last traded at $56.91 and had previously closed at $55.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $227.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.