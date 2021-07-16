Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Stock Price Down 2%

Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)’s stock price was down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 249,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 559,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.11.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $502.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Intelsat S.A. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

