InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Short Interest Down 62.1% in June

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ICLD stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 6,645,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,577,567. InterCloud Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services.

