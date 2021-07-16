InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Short Interest Down 62.1% in June

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ICLD stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 6,645,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,577,567. InterCloud Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About InterCloud Systems
