InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IHG stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

