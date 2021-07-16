Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Up 84.6% in June

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the June 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFS. Grupo Santander cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 163,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 62.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. 80,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,495. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $296.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.72 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

