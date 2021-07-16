InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.30% of InterDigital worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDCC stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

