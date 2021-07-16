Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of IKTSY stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $73.36 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.4463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

