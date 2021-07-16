Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 183.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,515.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $79.11 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $65.97 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

