Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the June 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:PEY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.38. 116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,247. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.01.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 950.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.