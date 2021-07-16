Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,499,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

IVR opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $845.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

