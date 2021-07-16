Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Up to $3.33

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.43. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 77 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

