Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB) Stock Price Up 1%

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB) shares were up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.74. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.