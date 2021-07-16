Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for City Office REIT (CIO)

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2021 – City Office REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/13/2021 – City Office REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

6/27/2021 – City Office REIT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – City Office REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – City Office REIT had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – City Office REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

5/18/2021 – City Office REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $8.75 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE CIO opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

