Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW):

7/12/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – The Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – The Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Strategic acquisitions have reinforced Schwab's position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings and also result in cost savings. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to rise in client assets and brokerage accounts. This, in turn, will continue improving its trading revenues. However, continued near-zero interest rates and no chance of an increase in the same in the near term remains a major concern. Further, persistently increasing expenses will likely hurt profitability to some extent.”

6/2/2021 – The Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $69.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

