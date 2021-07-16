Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Athene (ATH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Athene (NYSE: ATH):

7/15/2021 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Athene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athene’s shares have outperformed its industry year-to-date. It continues to bolster premiums through three organic channels — retail, flow reinsurance and institutional – on the back of its sound credit profile and addition of reinsurance partners. Inorganic growth driven by strategic buyouts and block reinsurance transactions, based on which it offers enhanced retirement solutions to the U.S. retirement industry, also bode well. Its relationship with Apollo positions it well for pursuing multiple buyout opportunities. Strong liquidity position has led to a solid balance sheet. it engages in prudent shareholder-friendly moves. However, exposure to several annuity products is likely to put pressure on investment yields in the near term due to lower interest rates. Poor ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders’ funds.”

7/9/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.10 to $72.72. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/14/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Athene had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Athene had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $65.16 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Athene by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after buying an additional 139,997 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Athene by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 173,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter valued at $6,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

