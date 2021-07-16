Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 15.10 ($0.20). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,321,817 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.86 million and a PE ratio of 27.50.

Iofina Company Profile (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

