IOST Reaches One Day Volume of $58.93 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, IOST has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. IOST has a market cap of $295.66 million and $58.93 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00083495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00798791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

