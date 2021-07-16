Iridium (IRD) One Day Volume Tops $445.00

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Iridium has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $173,942.72 and $445.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iridium coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00101789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00144334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,359.43 or 0.99877782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,255,007 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash

Buying and Selling Iridium

