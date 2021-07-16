iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $103.10 and last traded at $103.10. 51 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.03.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.