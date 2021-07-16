iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,989 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 67,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148,488. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

