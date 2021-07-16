iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Increased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $101.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.22.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.