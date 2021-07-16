iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 475.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 5,674.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 473,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth $8,163,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,689,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 751,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after buying an additional 61,655 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 228.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 55,120 shares during the period.

BATS:ECH opened at $26.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

