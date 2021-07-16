iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after buying an additional 1,329,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,179,000 after buying an additional 1,236,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 330,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,943,996. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

