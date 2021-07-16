iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 125,407 shares.The stock last traded at $61.59 and had previously closed at $61.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $956,000.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

