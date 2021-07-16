iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMCA stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $37.14.

