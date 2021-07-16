iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $218.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,316,074. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

