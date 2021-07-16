iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Raised by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.32. 25,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.13. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

