iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,925. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

